Dr. Ingram Roberts, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Crozer-Keystone Gastroenterology Associates - Drexel Hill in Drexel Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.