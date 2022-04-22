Dr. Ingenue Cobbinah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobbinah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingenue Cobbinah, MD
Overview
Dr. Ingenue Cobbinah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Locations
Saint Luke's Women's Health East2737 NE McBaine Dr, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 251-5780Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Saint Luke's Women's Health East600 NE Adams Dairy Pkwy, Blue Springs, MO 64014 Directions (816) 251-5780
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Finding an OBGYN physician that takes your concerns seriously and who searches, tests, screens and looks for anything internal that could negatively impact your health (even if it's not OB related is hard to find. I didn't expect her to be so concerned with my health. Dr Cobbinah was so very thorough, her nurse (Bonnie) follows up, schedules appts, sends referrals, etc. This is hands down THE best experience EVER!!!
About Dr. Ingenue Cobbinah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Xavier University of Louisiana
