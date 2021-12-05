See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Ingeborg Schafhalter-Zoppoth, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ingeborg Schafhalter-Zoppoth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital.

Dr. Schafhalter-Zoppoth works at Sutter Health in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Los Altos, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Locations

    Family Health Center
    2100 Webster St Ste 516, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 600-2402
    Champaign Dental Group
    325 Distel Cir, Los Altos, CA 94022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 600-2402
    Sutter Health
    3801 Sacramento St Fl 3, San Francisco, CA 94118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 600-2402

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novato Community Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 05, 2021
    S. G. — Dec 05, 2021
    About Dr. Ingeborg Schafhalter-Zoppoth, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    • English
    • 1780021766
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schafhalter-Zoppoth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schafhalter-Zoppoth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schafhalter-Zoppoth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schafhalter-Zoppoth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schafhalter-Zoppoth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

