Dr. Inga Sriubiene, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Inga Sriubiene, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from VYTAUTA DIDZIOJO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 200, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr Inga for about five years. She is a outstanding Doctor and treats me with respect. Very interested in her Patients. Her staff has alway been helpful and friendly. Would recommend her and her staff to anyone with a sleep problem
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1639373095
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Msu/Kcms
- VYTAUTA DIDZIOJO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Sriubiene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sriubiene accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sriubiene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sriubiene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sriubiene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sriubiene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sriubiene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.