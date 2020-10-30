See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Saint Joseph, MI
Dr. Inga Sriubiene, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from VYTAUTA DIDZIOJO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.

Dr. Sriubiene works at LAKELAND SLEEP MEDICINE in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph
    3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 200, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Priority Health
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 30, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr Inga for about five years. She is a outstanding Doctor and treats me with respect. Very interested in her Patients. Her staff has alway been helpful and friendly. Would recommend her and her staff to anyone with a sleep problem
    — Oct 30, 2020
    About Dr. Inga Sriubiene, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English
    • 1639373095
    Education & Certifications

    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • Msu/Kcms
    • VYTAUTA DIDZIOJO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
