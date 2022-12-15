Overview

Dr. Inga Friedman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from First Leningrad Med Inst and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Friedman works at Inga Friedman MD PC in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.