Dr. Ing-Yann Jeng, MD
Overview
Dr. Ing-Yann Jeng, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Ing-Yann Jeng MD13630 Maple Ave Ste 1A, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 539-0156
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best OBGYN I've ever been to!! He takes times to chat with the all patients after their appointment. Doesn't rush or overbook either. Fantastic doctor! Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Ing-Yann Jeng, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1538180989
Education & Certifications
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
