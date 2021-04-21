Overview

Dr. Ing-Ing Lam, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lam works at ING LAM in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.