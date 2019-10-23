Dr. Inez Bounds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bounds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inez Bounds, MD
Overview
Dr. Inez Bounds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bounds works at
Locations
1
Nashville Vision Associates1919 Charlotte Ave Ste 220, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2141
2
Nashville Vision Associates343 Franklin Rd Ste 204, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (629) 219-7121
3
Nashville Vision Associates4306 Harding Pike Ste 208, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 703-2142
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bounds?
Dr. Inez Bounds just did both of my cataract surgeries, 2 weeks apart, and I am AMAZED at wonderfully I can see now. I never knew how poorly I was seeing before! She did a wonderful job and I would HIGHLY recommend her to anyone in need of cataract surgery!!! She and her entire staff are very professional, yet very friendly and make their patients feel at home and relaxed and well cared for!! I have already recommended Dr. Bounds to several friends, and at least 2 of them are already her patients - and they feel exactly as I do!! I was really nervous about anyone getting near my eyes and warned Dr. Bounds about it beforehand -- she told me not to worry, that it would be fine -- and it WAS!!!!! I had no issues whatsoever with their touching or working on my eyes!!! I cannot say enough GREAT things about Dr. Bounds and her practice!
About Dr. Inez Bounds, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1902844954
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Methodist Hospital, Memphis
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bounds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bounds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bounds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bounds works at
Dr. Bounds has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bounds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bounds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bounds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bounds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bounds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.