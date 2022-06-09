Overview

Dr. Inessa Parkansky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Parkansky works at HYPERTENSION NEPHROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

