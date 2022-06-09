Dr. Inessa Parkansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parkansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inessa Parkansky, MD
Dr. Inessa Parkansky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Hypertension Nephrology Associates PC735 Fitzwatertown Rd Ste 1, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
I have been going to Dr. Parkansky for many years. She is my favorite doctor! Extraordinary human and excellent patient care!
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Dr. Parkansky speaks Russian.
