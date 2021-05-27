See All Psychiatrists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Inessa Meyerovich, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Inessa Meyerovich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.

Dr. Meyerovich works at Meyerovich Medical in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Somatoform Disorders and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gelfenshteyn M.d. PC
    9811 Queens Blvd Ste 1E, Rego Park, NY 11374 (718) 830-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Somatoform Disorders
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Anxiety
Somatoform Disorders
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    May 27, 2021
    Dr Meyerovich is an excellent psychiatrist.She is extremely knowledgeable, caring, a superb listener ,with terrific insight.Dr. Meyerovich also provides you extended time to discuss all your issues, never do you feel rushed, as you do with most physicians these days.So,if you are in need of a most excellent psychiatrist who cares so much about her patients, and has wonderful credentials do immediately make an appointment to see her!
    About Dr. Inessa Meyerovich, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1619957404
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inessa Meyerovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyerovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyerovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyerovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyerovich works at Meyerovich Medical in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Meyerovich’s profile.

    Dr. Meyerovich has seen patients for Somatoform Disorders and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyerovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyerovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyerovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyerovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyerovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

