Dr. Inessa Fishman, MD
Overview
Dr. Inessa Fishman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
Center Pointe Building1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 470, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 974-8435
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fishman is the best! She offers great personal care and listens to your opinions and completely answers all questions. Her skills are outstanding.
About Dr. Inessa Fishman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- McCollough Clinic
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
