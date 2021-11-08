Dr. Inessa Essaian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Essaian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inessa Essaian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inessa Essaian, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Culver City, CA. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Essaian works at
Locations
-
1
Didi Hirsch Community Mental Health Ctr4760 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230 Directions (310) 390-6612
-
2
Golden State Behavioral1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 240-0340
-
3
Didi Hirsch Glendale Center1540 E Colorado St, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 244-7257
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Essaian?
She has been my doctor for many years. I just love her.
About Dr. Inessa Essaian, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1366402976
Education & Certifications
- TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Essaian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Essaian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Essaian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Essaian works at
Dr. Essaian speaks Armenian and Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Essaian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Essaian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Essaian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Essaian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.