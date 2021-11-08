See All Psychiatrists in Culver City, CA
Dr. Inessa Essaian, MD

Adult Psychiatry
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Inessa Essaian, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Culver City, CA. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Essaian works at Didi Hirsch Community Mntl Hlth in Culver City, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Didi Hirsch Community Mental Health Ctr
    4760 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 390-6612
  2. 2
    Golden State Behavioral
    1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 240-0340
  3. 3
    Didi Hirsch Glendale Center
    1540 E Colorado St, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 244-7257

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Depression
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Depression

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 08, 2021
    She has been my doctor for many years. I just love her.
    About Dr. Inessa Essaian, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366402976
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inessa Essaian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Essaian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Essaian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Essaian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Essaian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Essaian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Essaian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Essaian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

