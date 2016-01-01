Overview

Dr. Inessa Biniaurishvili, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Biniaurishvili works at Raoul G. Biniaurishvili MD PC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.