Dr. Ines Alamo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ines Alamo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Alamo works at
Locations
Inova Medical Group - Mount Vernon8109 Tis Well Dr Ste 511, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 799-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When my previous doctor retired, I was nervous and had anxiety about selecting another one at this practice. I chose Dr. Alamo. I'm so very glad I did. She's absolutely WONDERFUL!! She's a great listener, talks to you about your issues, and in my case, put my mind at ease when I was newly diagnosed as a diabetic. She's encouraging with my weight loss and I couldn't have asked for a better doctor in her. I have terrible anxiety about going to any doctor, but with her I feel totally at ease and she puts my anxiety to rest. The practice itself is quite busy and yes, she might seem at times as to not be giving you the time you feel you need, but thats not her fault. It's simply how they're booked and I seen the same time issues with my previous doctor there as well. I couldn't be happier with her as my current Doctor and I'm so very glad I selected her. Thank you Dr. Alamo for helping me on this journey.
About Dr. Ines Alamo, MD
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1194085365
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Dr. Alamo works at
