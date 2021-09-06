Dr. Indy Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indy Lane, MD
Overview
Dr. Indy Lane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Community Surgery Center North8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-2000
Kiley Ob Gyn13121 Olio Rd Ste 220, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 621-7120
Nanette Oscherwitz, MD7120 Clearvista Dr Ste 5300, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-7120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Indy Lane is the GOAT for me! She LISTENS in order to be informative and she discussed more safer options in-depth for birth control. She didn’t hesitate to take additional steps to make sure I was okay! My visit felt like a JUDGMENT FREE zone. I’ve only ever met one other OB Dr. (13 years ago) who has my trust and Indy is my #1 FAVORITE! Thanks Indy!!! And thank you to the EXCELLENT office staff! Including Amber & Angie W.
About Dr. Indy Lane, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457374258
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
