Dr. Indy Chabra, MD
Dr. Indy Chabra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Indy Chabra, MD is a Dermatologist in Marana, AZ. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Burgess Health Center, Horn Memorial Hospital, Providence Medical Center, Sanford Vermillion Hospital and UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chabra works at
Locations
-
1
Marana - MHC Main DMC Dermatology & Mohs13395 N Marana Main St, Marana, AZ 85653 Directions (520) 682-4111Monday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Central Tucson DMC DERMATOLOGY & MOHS, LLC4715 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 433-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Benson Dermatology & Mohs450 S Ocotillo Ave, Benson, AZ 85602 Directions (520) 433-7000Saturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Green Valley DMC Dermatology & Mohs at Arizona Medicos120 W Calle de las Tiendas, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 433-7000Monday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
5
Green Valley DMC Dermatology & Mohs at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital SCVRH4455 S I 19 Frontage Rd # 225, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 433-7000Friday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
6
TMC-ONE / Vail Area - DMC Dermatology & Mohs10350 E Drexel Rd, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 433-7000
-
7
SaddleBrooke DMC Dermatology & Mohs63675 E Saddlebrooke Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85739 Directions (520) 422-7000Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
8
Sioux Center Dunes Dermatology - Sioux Center Health Avera1101 9th St SE, Sioux Center, IA 51250 Directions (712) 722-1271Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
9
Onawa Dunes Dermatology - Burgess Health Onawa1600 Diamond St, Onawa, IA 51040 Directions (712) 423-2311
-
10
Vermillion Dunes Dermatology - Sanford Hospital Vermillion20 S Plum St, Vermillion, SD 57069 Directions (605) 677-3700
-
11
Wayne Dunes Dermatology - Providence Medical Center1200 Providence Rd, Wayne, NE 68787 Directions (402) 375-3800
-
12
Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Dunes Dermatology330 Dakota Dunes Blvd, North Sioux City, SD 57049 Directions (605) 422-3000
-
13
Horn Memorial Hospital, Ida Grove, Iowa - Dermatology701 E 2nd St, Ida Grove, IA 51445 Directions (712) 364-3111
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Burgess Health Center
- Horn Memorial Hospital
- Providence Medical Center
- Sanford Vermillion Hospital
- UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chabra?
My husband has seen Dr. Chabra many times over the years, both in Tucson and in Iowa. When no one could diagnose why my husband was getting these occasional blisters every several months, Dr. Chabra worked hard to make the right diagnosis. He is a very thorough doctor. Because of his detective work, he found that my husband was suffering from a cancer called multiple myeloma. Treating my cancer in the bone marrow made his blisters stop from coming. I have also seen Dr. Chabra for several skin cancers over the years on my face. He has treated them with Mohs surgeries and despite all these surgeries on my face, you can't really tell anything was done. He has also treated me with medicines to make my skin look and feel great and keep skin cancers from coming. My husband and I are grateful for the excellent care provided by Dr. Chabra and his great staff! He is the only doctor I know who actually has called me to check on me.
About Dr. Indy Chabra, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1003079773
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Stanford University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chabra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chabra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chabra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chabra works at
Dr. Chabra has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chabra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chabra speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Chabra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chabra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chabra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chabra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.