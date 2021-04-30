Dr. Indurashmi Mayakrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indurashmi Mayakrishnan, MD
Dr. Indurashmi Mayakrishnan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They graduated from Madurai University / Tirunelveli Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Sherman (Main Office)321 N Highland Ave Ste 200, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 893-5141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Denison2201 S Austin Ave, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 893-5141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - McKinney2517 Virginia Pkwy Ste 102, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 984-1025Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Dr. Indu is one of the friendliest, most through doctors I have ever been to. She takes great care in making sure I get the tests I need to find exactly my problems and is very pro active in getting the best care for me. She has discovered problems other doctors have missed. I live in southwest Dallas but it is worth the drive to Sherman to see her, plus we sometimes do the tele-visits. I highly recommend her for both neurology and sleep study.
About Dr. Indurashmi Mayakrishnan, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1205023702
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University Med Sch
- Madurai University / Tirunelveli Medical College
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Mayakrishnan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayakrishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayakrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayakrishnan speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayakrishnan.
