Dr. Raghavan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Indumathi Raghavan, MD
Overview
Dr. Indumathi Raghavan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Raghavan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Indu Raghavan MD Inc.516 Pennsfield Pl Ste 105, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 496-8003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raghavan?
It's pretty low to leave a terrible rating, without sharing why. Dr. Raghavan has been outstanding to me and my family. She is very smart and thoughtful in diagnosis and treatment, and I feel completely comfortable in her care. She takes her time and works *with* you, not on you. I feel like she's a true *partner* in healthcare and not just a doctor. I would (and DO) recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Indumathi Raghavan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1851516934
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raghavan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raghavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raghavan works at
Dr. Raghavan speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghavan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghavan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raghavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raghavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.