Dr. Indumathi Christopher, MD

Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Indumathi Christopher, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Crestview, FL. 

Dr. Christopher works at Indu Christopher MD & Assocs in Crestview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Vitamin D Deficiency and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher MD & Associates PA
    131 E Redstone Ave Ste 107, Crestview, FL 32539

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
  Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  Baptist Hospital
  HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
  Healthmark Regional Medical Center
  North Okaloosa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia

Anemia
Anxiety
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chronic Care Management
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Sleep Apnea
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Bladder Infection
Constipation
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Essential Tremor
Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Immunization Administration
Migraine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Rhinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastroparesis
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hives
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Administrative Physical
Arthritis of the Neck
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 24, 2021
    Dr. Christopher and her staff are amazing!!! They ALL always take the time to diligently listen and show true dedication to what "real" healthcare is all about!! We are all truly blessed to have her in our world!! Dedication is very hard to find in healthcare. True healthcare is about loving what you do no matter it is period. She and her staff should definitely pat themselves on the back for all of the discipline implemented into this practice!! KUDOS!!
    Lisa Ricci — Mar 24, 2021
    About Dr. Indumathi Christopher, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English, Tamil
    • 1467453613
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Indumathi Christopher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christopher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christopher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christopher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christopher works at Indu Christopher MD & Assocs in Crestview, FL. View the full address on Dr. Christopher’s profile.

    Dr. Christopher has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Vitamin D Deficiency and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christopher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Christopher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christopher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christopher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christopher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

