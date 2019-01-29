Dr. Indu Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indu Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Indu Sharma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
-
1
Indu Sharma MD PA1915 6Th Ave, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 774-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Dr. Indu Sharma, MD is Superior! She is the reason I am alive to this day! I wanted to change docs & ran into someone at the store who referred me to her, a patient. Switching to her is the Best decision I ever made - I made it thru dialysis & my transplant! Her expertise and knowledge is exceptional. She is kind, attentive, supportive, listens to her patients. She also stood by me, when I had problems with dialysis employees. Loyalty! At RWJ transplant I learned my doc trained her! TOP DOC!!
About Dr. Indu Sharma, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1982692265
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- JSMC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.