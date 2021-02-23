Dr. Indu Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indu Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Indu Sharma, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mahwah, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Punjab U, Faridkot and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
-
1
Corning Clinical Laboratories400 Franklin Tpke, Mahwah, NJ 07430 Directions (201) 934-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Dr. Sharma is one of the most gifted physicians I've ever encountered. Her knowledge and forthright approach is the epitome of what all physicians should be. She and the Lord helped bring my husband back to life! For that I am forever grateful. If I had met Dr. Sharma when I was younger I probably would have changed my career to be a physician..she is truly that inspirational!
About Dr. Indu Sharma, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1386793313
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson Hosp-UMDNJ
- JSMC
- JSMC
- Punjab U, Faridkot
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.