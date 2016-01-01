Overview

Dr. Indu Madhok, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL.



Dr. Madhok works at Indu G Madhok MD in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.