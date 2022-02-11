Dr. Indranil Dasgupta, MPH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasgupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indranil Dasgupta, MPH
Overview
Dr. Indranil Dasgupta, MPH is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Locations
Jefferson Heart Institute925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Heart Institute8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 403, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Was very nice first visit there made me feel very comfortable explained everything
About Dr. Indranil Dasgupta, MPH
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1205856143
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Health Care
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania Hospital
- St George's University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dasgupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dasgupta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dasgupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dasgupta has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasgupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
562 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasgupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasgupta.
