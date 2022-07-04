Dr. Indrani Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indrani Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Indrani Reddy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3337 Colorado Blvd Ste 100, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 320-2745
-
2
Denton Ob.gyn. PA3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 214, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 320-2745
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
I have been seeing Dr Reddy since 2013 since I found out I had uterine fibroids. And now Me and my fiancé is trying to conceive and she still great as ever. Friendly staff she listens to understand and is very up front of what the plans are. Im very comfortable with her and pray that she will help me deliver a healthy baby once we get a positive test.
About Dr. Indrani Reddy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1033194717
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Chinese.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.