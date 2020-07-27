See All Hematologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Indrani Gill, MD

Hematology
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Indrani Gill, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Riverside, CA. 

Dr. Gill works at Indrani Gill, M.D. in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Indrani Gill, M.D.
    Indrani Gill, M.D.
7155 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92504
(951) 364-5381

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 27, 2020
    I was referred to Dr. Gill in 2011 for follow up chemo after having surgery for colon cancer. All went well with that, and it was done in a very comfortable setting that your family member or friend could stay right there with you if you wanted. After that, I had follow up blood tests and visits every 6 months. She made sure I followed through on my post surgery colonoscopies, and on a couple of occasions had me get follow up scans. I remain cancer free, but last year my blood tests started showing some of the numbers getting too far out of the acceptable range, which she has now kept under control. Yes, sometimes (not always) there may be what seems like a long wait in the waiting room, but I have other doctors that I see with equally long waits. I never feel rushed when I see her, and she listens to everything I have to say and asks for my input on my treatment options. Just a note, Nurses Sherry and Augustina, who have been there the whole time that I've been going there, are great.
    Steve M — Jul 27, 2020
    About Dr. Indrani Gill, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174654818
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ml King Hosp|Ml King Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Indrani Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

