Overview

Dr. Indraneel Chakrabarty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Chakrabarty works at GI Excellence in Hemet, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.