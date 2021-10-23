Dr. Indraneel Chakrabarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakrabarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indraneel Chakrabarty, MD
Overview
Dr. Indraneel Chakrabarty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.
Locations
1
Gi Excellence Inc.1003 E Florida Ave Ste 101, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-2252
2
Trinity Anesthesia Group Inc.31625 De Portola Rd Ste 101, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 383-6001
3
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm44274 George Cushman Ct Ste 208, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 652-2252
Hospital Affiliations
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chakrabarty is an amazing doctor. I trust him more then any other doctor I've ever had. He goes above and beyond to help you and so does his staff. He listens to your input and has such good bedside manner. I'm so grateful for this doctor. I would follow him everywhere. My whole family goes to Dr. Chakrabarty.
About Dr. Indraneel Chakrabarty, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1356558621
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chakrabarty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chakrabarty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chakrabarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chakrabarty has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chakrabarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chakrabarty speaks Bengali.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakrabarty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakrabarty.
