Dr. Indira Vanguru, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Vanguru works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.