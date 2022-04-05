See All Neurologists in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Indira Umamaheswaran, MD

Neurology
1.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Indira Umamaheswaran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from Calicut Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.

Dr. Umamaheswaran works at Malka Institute of Neuroscience & Disease - PalmHarbor in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL and Trinity, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PalmHarbor
    2595 Tampa Rd Ste J, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2568
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Hudson
    7539 Medical Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-5538
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  3. 3
    New Port
    8140 Picton Way Ste 103, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2569

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 05, 2022
    My husband has MS. He really has done well through the past 18 years, but then about a year ago it came on hard. The Dr. was patient & listened well to what he and I said, she was very efficient, she advised him on what to do next, told us about the new meds that help for MS and the next steps to take so that he will begin to feel better! Nice visit! Office guy was wonderful, also knowledgeable and helped getting some records we needed for the appointment. Very nice young man.
    Patty — Apr 05, 2022
    About Dr. Indira Umamaheswaran, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil
    • 1295788180
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    • Calicut and Trivandrum Medical Colleges
    • Calicut Medical College
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Indira Umamaheswaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umamaheswaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Umamaheswaran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Umamaheswaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Umamaheswaran. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umamaheswaran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umamaheswaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umamaheswaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

