Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Indira Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Indira Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI.
Dr. Singh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ssm Medical Group Family Medicine South13500 S Tulsa Dr Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 713-2699
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Dr. Singh has taken care of all three of our children over the years and I have trusted her far beyond any other pediatrician we have seen in our military moves.
About Dr. Indira Singh, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1841242880
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.