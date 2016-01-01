Dr. Moodumane has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Indira Moodumane, MD
Overview
Dr. Indira Moodumane, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Moodumane works at
Locations
-
1
Grace Health - Pediatric120 N Commonwealth Ave, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions (606) 526-8603
-
2
Pkwy. Pediatrics Psc809 Meyers Baker Rd Ste 1, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 864-7337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Indira Moodumane, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1639181340
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Pediatrics
