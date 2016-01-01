Dr. Indira Menon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indira Menon, MD
Overview
Dr. Indira Menon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Menon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Physicians & Surgeons, PC1457 Scott Blvd, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 292-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 1300 Altmore Ave Ste 175, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 292-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Menon?
About Dr. Indira Menon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1164423075
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menon works at
Dr. Menon has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.