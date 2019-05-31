Dr. Indira Hadley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indira Hadley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Indira Hadley, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Hadley works at
Locations
Cook County Hospital1900 W Polk St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-2246
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Indira Hadley she is just an awesome caring individual. She listens to you she takes her time with you and she goes above and beyond to make sure your well taken care of.
About Dr. Indira Hadley, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1427214691
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadley accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadley works at
Dr. Hadley has seen patients for Gout, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadley.
