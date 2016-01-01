Dr. Indira Chandrasekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandrasekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indira Chandrasekar, MD
Overview
Dr. Indira Chandrasekar, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHINGLEPUT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Chandrasekar works at
Locations
Specialty Medical Group Central California9300 Valley Childrens Pl Ste SC05, Madera, CA 93636 Directions (559) 353-8769
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Indira Chandrasekar, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hmong
- 1083799472
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHINGLEPUT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
Dr. Chandrasekar works at
Dr. Chandrasekar speaks Hmong.
