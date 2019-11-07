Dr. Indhira Bisono Jiminez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bisono Jiminez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indhira Bisono Jiminez, MD
Overview
Dr. Indhira Bisono Jiminez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Bisono Jiminez works at
Locations
-
1
TMH Physician Partners - Primary Care in Southwood3900 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee, FL 32311 Directions (850) 431-3867
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bisono Jiminez?
Dr Bisono, Listen to all my concerns, she took time to explain my condition. She knew exactly what to do for me. I'm grateful for the treatment that's in place.
About Dr. Indhira Bisono Jiminez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1003162546
Education & Certifications
- DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bisono Jiminez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bisono Jiminez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bisono Jiminez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bisono Jiminez works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisono Jiminez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisono Jiminez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bisono Jiminez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bisono Jiminez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.