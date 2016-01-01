Overview

Dr. Inderpal Sarkaria, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.