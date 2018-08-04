Dr. Randhawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, MD
Overview
Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Randhawa works at
Locations
Memorialcare Long Beach Memorial Medical Center2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-8567
Food Allergy Institute701 E 28th St Ste 419A, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-8749
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Complex disease is his expertise. He saved my two children from a rare form of bronchiectasis. I am not sure why those who have researched Dr. Randhawa find him anything else but a maverick. He has built a large nonprofit to advance his discovery approach to treating patients. He is one of a kind. I feel sorry for those who feel they cannot understand his complex approach. It is clear those with such feedback do not understand. Yet the thousands who do have built a system - TPIRC.
About Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1316035363
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

