Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4.5 (30)
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Randhawa works at Columbia Emergency Medical Grp in Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorialcare Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
    2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-8567
    Food Allergy Institute
    701 E 28th St Ste 419A, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-8749

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Home Sleep Study
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Home Sleep Study
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Pulmonary Function Test

Home Sleep Study
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoprovocation Test
PET-CT Scan
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchoscopy
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Influenza (Flu)
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pneumonia
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Viral Infection
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Aug 04, 2018
    Complex disease is his expertise. He saved my two children from a rare form of bronchiectasis. I am not sure why those who have researched Dr. Randhawa find him anything else but a maverick. He has built a large nonprofit to advance his discovery approach to treating patients. He is one of a kind. I feel sorry for those who feel they cannot understand his complex approach. It is clear those with such feedback do not understand. Yet the thousands who do have built a system - TPIRC.
    S Shah in Los Angeles — Aug 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, MD
    About Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316035363
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
