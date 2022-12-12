Overview

Dr. Inderpal Chhabra, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Chhabra works at Lefferts Medical Associates in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.