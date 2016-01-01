Dr. Chadha accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inderpal Chadha, MD
Overview
Dr. Inderpal Chadha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ.
Dr. Chadha works at
Locations
-
1
Essex Medical and Nephrology Associates PA206 Belleville Ave Ste 202, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 566-9900
-
2
FMC - Pinebrook155 Berkeley Ave, Newark, NJ 07107 Directions (973) 412-0066
-
3
Herneet K Sahani MD539 Bloomfield Ave, Newark, NJ 07107 Directions (973) 566-9900
-
4
Fresenius Medical Care North Montclair114 Valley Rd, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 744-2058
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
About Dr. Inderpal Chadha, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1689612335
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
