Dr. Indermohan Luthra, MD
Dr. Indermohan Luthra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm35400 Bob Hope Dr Ste 113, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 328-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Luthra is one of the finest doctors I've ever had in the past 50 years. He thoroughly diagnosed my CIDP and has consistently provided support. I never feel rushed during my visits.
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Luthra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luthra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luthra has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luthra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luthra speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Luthra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luthra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luthra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luthra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.