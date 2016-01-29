Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Granite City, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Gateway Regional Med Center2044 Madison Ave Ste 15, Granite City, IL 62040 Directions (314) 736-6590
Gateway Nephrology11155 Dunn Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 736-6590
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- Gateway Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is a excellent doctor with a brilliant & friendly staff who put your needs first, & educated me on my kidney disease & new diet, highly suggest you see dr. Singh!!!
About Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Med School
- Easton Hospital Hahnemann University
- Nassau Co Med Center SUNY Stony Brook Health Scis Center School Med
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
