Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Potomac Urology (Woodbridge)2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 350, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 680-2111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
At every visit, the doctor and his staff are prepared. In particular, the doctor is very practical and considerate.
About Dr. Inderjit Singh, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1396897617
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.