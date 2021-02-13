Overview

Dr. Inderjit Bhatti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Bhatti works at Ascension Medical Group in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.