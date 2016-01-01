See All Podiatrists in Hayward, CA
Dr. Inderjeet Bhamra, DPM

Podiatry
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Inderjeet Bhamra, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hayward, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Bhamra works at Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center in Hayward, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center Inc.
    22331 Mission Blvd, Hayward, CA 94541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 471-5907

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon

About Dr. Inderjeet Bhamra, DPM

Podiatry
  • Podiatry
Specialties
13 years of experience
  • 13 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1265753990
  • 1265753990
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bhamra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bhamra works at Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center in Hayward, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bhamra’s profile.

Dr. Bhamra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhamra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhamra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhamra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

