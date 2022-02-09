See All Urologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Inderbir Gill, MD

Urology
4.2 (27)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Inderbir Gill, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, Sierra View Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Gill works at University Of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Porterville, CA and Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Of Southern California
    1516 San Pablo St Fl 5 Ste 3500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3700
  2. 2
    University Of Southern California
    1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3700
  3. 3
    USC Institute of Urology-Porterville
    386 N Villa St Ste B, Porterville, CA 93257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 872-2273
  4. 4
    Keck Medicine of USC-Beverly Hills
    9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 305, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 872-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Sierra View Medical Center
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 09, 2022
    I got diagnosed with severe kidney cancer in my right kidney on 2/1/22 by my oncologist. On Monday, 2/7/22 I was in Dr. Gills office as he was able to squeeze me in at the end of the day. Yes I had to wait awhile to be seen; HOWEVER, the level of care I received by Dr. Gill and his team was exceptional. No wonder it takes awhile to be seen, he actually cares about each of his patients and takes the time to explain and answer any questions you have. He answered questions that weren’t even related to my kidney cancer and was able to refer me to another doctor for a hernia that he found. All in all, it was a very pleasant experience given the circumstances. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Gill to anyone!
    Brianna bittleston — Feb 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Inderbir Gill, MD
    About Dr. Inderbir Gill, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1649234014
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • University of Kentucky Medical Center
    Internship
    • Dayanand Medical College and Hospital
    Medical Education
    • PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inderbir Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gill has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

