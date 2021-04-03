Dr. Inder Tandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inder Tandon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inder Tandon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.

Locations
-
1
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates226 E College St Ste B, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (678) 987-1490
-
2
Locust Grove3758 Highway 42 Ste 301, Locust Grove, GA 30248 Directions (678) 432-8246
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tandon is amazing. After being misdiagnosed by another doctor, I saw Dr. Tandon. He literally saved my life by admitting me for immediate surgery. He is kind, compassionate, and caring.
About Dr. Inder Tandon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tandon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tandon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tandon has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tandon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.