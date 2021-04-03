Overview

Dr. Inder Tandon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Tandon works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Griffin, GA with other offices in Locust Grove, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.