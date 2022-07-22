See All Ophthalmologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Inder Singal, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (126)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Inder Singal, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health, Norton Hospital, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Singal works at Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN and Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Retinal Cysts and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers
    1935 Bluegrass Ave Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-0040
    Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers
    4010 DuPont Cir Ste 480, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-0040
    Bennett and Bloom Eye Centers
    95 QUARTERMASTER CT, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-0040
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers
    9200 Leesgate Rd Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-0040
    Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers
    1000 Johnstown Rd Ste 102, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 769-0099
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clark Memorial Health
  • Norton Hospital
  • UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Retinal Cysts
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Floaters
Retinal Cysts
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    American Enterprise Group
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthLink
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Singal?

    Jul 22, 2022
    He is the best! Great staff and can diagnose your issue in one appointment. He is kind and compassionate about his patients. The day of my surgery, he called my home in the evening to check on how I was doing and left a number to call if I needed further assistance. Highly recommend!??
    — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Inder Singal, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922082072
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Toronto St Michaels Hosp
    Residency
    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inder Singal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singal has seen patients for Floaters, Retinal Cysts and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    126 patients have reviewed Dr. Singal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

