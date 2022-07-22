Dr. Inder Singal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inder Singal, MD
Dr. Inder Singal, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health, Norton Hospital, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers1935 Bluegrass Ave Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 895-0040
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers4010 DuPont Cir Ste 480, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-0040
Bennett and Bloom Eye Centers95 QUARTERMASTER CT, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (502) 895-0040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers9200 Leesgate Rd Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 895-0040
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers1000 Johnstown Rd Ste 102, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 769-0099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Hospital
- UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
He is the best! Great staff and can diagnose your issue in one appointment. He is kind and compassionate about his patients. The day of my surgery, he called my home in the evening to check on how I was doing and left a number to call if I needed further assistance. Highly recommend!??
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- U Toronto St Michaels Hosp
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University Of California, Davis
- Ophthalmology
