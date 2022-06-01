Overview

Dr. Indar Jhamb, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Maulana Azad MC and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Jhamb works at Indar Jhamb M.D. in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.