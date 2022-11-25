Dr. Inchel Yeam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inchel Yeam, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Very good bed side manners, listens with empathy and cares. Extremely knowledgeable and demonstrated his experience and preference around CPAPs for optimal patient outcomes. Dr Yeam spent a lot of time with me due to my complex history and recent health issues. I did not feel rushed at all; quite the opposite, he took time to answer my questions and offer his perspectives. Also provided referrals for other doctors to treat my underlying conditions. I felt very well cared for and confident in his treatment plan. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Inchel Yeam, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.