Dr. Inam Shaikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inam Shaikh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from Bolan University of Medical & Health Services and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Dr. Shaikh works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group538 Litchfield St Ste 201, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 489-7017
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Shaikh for a brief post surgical suture removal. I found him to be very compassionate and knowledgeable, with excellent communication skills. I truly felt cared for. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Inam Shaikh, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1932332954
Education & Certifications
- Bolan University of Medical & Health Services
- General Surgery
