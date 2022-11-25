Dr. Inam Kureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Inam Kureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inam Kureshi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with University of California (LA)
Dr. Kureshi works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Retreat Ave Ste 705, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 278-0070
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 200, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kureshi?
Dr. Kureshi is the most caring and clinically competent physician I’ve ever experienced. He’s highly knowledgeable, confident, comprehensive and his patient focus was incredible. Highly recommend to anyone seeking relief of extreme and chronic nerve pain emanating from disk compression on the spinal canal.
About Dr. Inam Kureshi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Urdu
- 1396739397
Education & Certifications
- University of California (LA)
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kureshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kureshi has seen patients for Cranial Trauma and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kureshi speaks Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kureshi.
